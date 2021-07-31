Sharelunker spawning program doing quite well across Texas

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Toyota ShareLunker Program is experiencing a banner year in its goal to create, bigger, better bass in Texas. After obtaining 18 successful spawns from 19 of the 23 13-pound or larger Legacy Class fish loaned to the selective-breeding program in 2021, the department’s hatchery staff produced 271,872 fingerlings to benefit Texas public waters.

“We are thrilled with the number of ShareLunker offspring produced this year, and we couldn’t have done it without the anglers who generously loaned us their 13 pound and larger bass for our selective-breeding program,” said Kyle Brookshear, Toyota ShareLunker program manager. “This generosity doesn’t just increase the lunker potential of the lakes where those fish were caught, it also helps us in our effort to convert our entire hatchery broodstock to ShareLunker offspring, which will benefit every lake in Texas for future generations of anglers.”

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.