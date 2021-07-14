Tales ‘N’ Trails conducting membership drive after difficult 2020

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, Montague County’s largest museum focusing on all aspects of local history, is conducting a membership drive.

The board of directors invites you to become a member to help the museum operate and improve, as well as enjoy the many programs presented throughout the year.

All members receive free admission to the museum, located at 1522 E. U.S. Highway 82 in Nocona, for one year. That admission also includes special exhibits, lectures and member-only events, the newsletter and 10% off non-consignment items in the museum’s unique gift shop that features unique regional crafts and books by regional and national authors.

The membership levels are as follows:

Individuals – $35 a year.

Family – $50 a year for two adults, household children and visiting grandchildren.

Family and friends – $100 which includes all those in the family category, plus two guest passes.

Sustaining – ship – $250 per year with all the above benefits plus four guest passes and two meal tickets to The Shebang, the museum’s annual fundraiser.

Patron – $500 per year, all the benefits plus six guest passes and four tickets to Shebang.

Benefactor – $1,000 with all benefits, a listing on the newsletter and website and a 10% discount on rental of the Benton Room.

Visit talesntrails.org to learn more or to join