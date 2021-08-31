September opens with 2 county blood drives

A pair of blood drives are planned for Montague County on Sept. 1.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Carter BloodCare Bus will be at Advanced Rehabilitation at 700 W. U.S. Highway 287 South. Call or email Cynthia Hawkins, 872-2283 or CyHawkins@advancedrehabofbowie.com.

There will be a Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Nocona General Hospital, 100 Park. To schedule an appointment call Angie Sutton at 825-3235, ext. 145. For a limited time all donors will receive a hemoglobin A1X blood sugar test, which helps monitor diabetes risk.

This blood drive is presented through the Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas Blood Institutes.