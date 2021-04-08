A team motto can set the tone

With August comes the beginning of practices for fall sports like football, volleyball and cross country.

Several coaches want to start setting the tone for their teams if they have not been doing that already during summer workouts.

Besides getting players to go and do the things it takes to win games, coaches also are tasked with shaping the way their players approach the game for the good of the team overall and not always the individual.

The best way to do that is through team mottos or phrases that get repeated by the coach until it’s stuck in athletes memories for life.

Not all team mottos are original or super unique, but that’s because sometimes they just work.

At Bowie, athletic director and football coach Cory Mandrell makes his team’s motto the same every season, “be great.” It is simple and to the point, but important to remember so athletes do not sell themselves short. A boost of confidence to go do greatness or win.

Lady Rabbit volleyball coach Breanna Jones is in her third season of repeating the motto, “mindset.”

A volleyball pun that not only relates back to the sport with the word set in it, but addresses the importance of the mental aspect of volleyball she finds important for her teams.

Some mottos change from season to season to fit the team situation. Nocona volleyball coach Tanya Samples said this year’s motto is, “unfinished business” because the seniors and the team want to keep growing on what the team started last year.

