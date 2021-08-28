Gold-Burg beats Forestburg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears hosted Forestburg on Tuesday in their first home game of the season on the new floor.

The Lady Bears won in straight sets against the Lady Horns, rebounding after an exhausting tournament stretch.

The opening points saw Gold-Burg and Forestburg exchange back and forth before the Lady Bears got going. With the score tied 5-5, Gold-Burg went on a 12-3 run to runaway with the first set, winning 25-11.

The second set saw the Lady Bears’ momentum carry over from the first. Gold-Burg led 16-9 as Forestburg had trouble reeling off a lot of points in a row to get back into it. The Lady Bears won the second set 25-16 to go up 2-0.

The Lady Horns third sets have been the best stretches they have played so far this season and Tuesday was no exception.

Halfway through the set, the action was back and forth. Forestburg led by a narrow the narrow score 13-12, but Gold-Burg went on a 7-3 run to retake the lead and pull away.

The Lady Horns could not recover though they made the Lady Bears earn it at the end with several points won at the end to keep the score close. Gold-Burg won 25-21 to win the match 3-0.

