July 26, 1941 – August 25, 2021

NOCONA – Jerry K. Petty, 80, died on Aug. 25, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

A graveside service took place on at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Shady Grove Cemetery. There was a visitation at 5 – 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.

Petty was born on July 26, 1941 to Elda and Gladys Grottie Petty in Vernon. He was proud to serve in the United States military aboard the Naval Ship USS Capricorus. He was the retired owner-operator of Petty Butane of Nocona. Petty was a member of Shady Grove Church of Nocona.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Peggy Lee Petty, Nocona; sister, Scarlett Johnson, Vernon; daughters, Camille Howard, Cheyenne, WY, Kimberly Carpenter, Moalton, Michelle Beard, Lubbock, Kizzy Lewellen, Childress; son, Kevin Petty, Saint Clairsville, OH; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.