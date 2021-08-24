November 8, 1937 – August 18, 2021

NOCONA – Peggy Fern Green Holland, 84, went to be with her Lord on Aug. 18, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation for the family will be from 1 – 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Bethel Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Bethel Baptist Church with interment following at Dye Mound Cemetery.

Holland was born in Forestburg on Nov. 8, 1937 to Carl and Gacie Green. She graduated from Forestburg High School in 1956. On Dec. 28, 1956 she married Kenneth Holland at Bethel Baptist Church in Nocona and were together for 64 years.

She worked periodically for the Montague County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office and as secretary at Bethel Baptist Church.

In 1973, the family moved to their farm in Forestburg and they became members of Forestburg Baptist Church. In later years, they returned to Bethel Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Carlyle Green and Gacie Pearl Kilpatrick Green; sisters, Eva Crayton and Iva Elsworth and infant brother, Raymond.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; children, Christy Ruyle, Aubrey, Mitch Holland, Nocona, Kendall Holland, Aubrey and Brent Holland, Aurora, Colorado; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to Bethel Baptist Church.