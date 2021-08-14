School bells ready to ring this week

Schools bells will ring this week for most of the Montague County school Districts.

Bowie ISD

Bowie Independent School District begins the year on Aug. 18. Superintendent Blake Enlow said there are no big changes this year in the area of bus routes or class times, everything is the same as last year.

He does remind everyone the time has changed on the school zones within the city, as they will begin at 7 a.m., not 7:30 a.m. Drivers should be cautious in these areas as children will be walking and arriving at school campuses across the city.

As for mask stipulations, Enlow said at this time the district is following Texas Education Agency Guidance and the governor’s directive that masks cannot be required.

“As per TEA we should treat the COVID-19 virus like any other infectious disease. Any child or staff member with symptoms such as a fever should go home. If the virus is confirmed that person must stay out 10 days. We also are doing our due diligence in sanitizing across the district,” explained Enlow.

Meet the Teacher Night will be Aug. 16 for all campuses. Families are asked to arrive based on their last name: A-L, 4:30-6 p.m. and M-Z, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.

