Volleyball Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians won their first game of the season at 5A Denison on Tuesday night.

The Lady Indians won in straight sets against the Lady Yellowjackets.

Despite winning with scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-21 Coach Tanya Samples thought her team could have played better.

Nocona plays in its first tournament this weekend at Denton Ryan. The team’s first home game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 against Ponder.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs opened the season on Tuesday with a home win against Perrin-Whitt.

The Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets against the Lady Pirates as the team seemed to play better as the game went along with set scores being 25-21, 25-14 and 25-12.

Prairie Valley is hoping to get some of that work in its first tournament this weekend in Bryson.

The Lady Bulldogs are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Chillicothe.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns started their season with a tough game at Bryson on Tuesday.

The Cowgirls beat the Lady Horns in straight sets, with the second one being the most competitive with scores being 25-8, 25-17 and 25-8.

Forestburg is heading back to Bryson this weekend to play in its first tournament. The Lady Horns first home game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.