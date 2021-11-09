Chicken & Bread Days adds new activities

By Cindy Roller

Bowie Community Development director

Every year it is a new adventure planning the Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival downtown on the historic brick streets of Bowie. For year 26, the Bowie Community Development Board has been hard at work preparing new activities for the weekend of Oct. 2.

This year a Jack-o-Lantern competition will be the theme of the 2021 downtown Sip & Stroll with Me which opens the festival on Oct. 1. Downtown locations are encouraged to decorate with fall décor and add fun, unique jack-o-lanterns to win the prestigious people’s choice awards.

In addition, the evening will include a preview concert/songwriter’s workshop by the renowned, award-winning Adler & Hearne. The duo has toured nationally, serving up a signature blend of original folk, jazz and blues with deep Texas roots. Honored to be selected by the Texas Commission on the Arts to serve on the state’s official Texas Touring Roster for 2014-2016 and 2016-2018, the duo recently was again accepted to be Official Texas Touring Artists for the 2018-2020 touring season.

Read the full story on the upcoming Chicken and Bread Days in the weekend Bowie News.