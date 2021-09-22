Half of stolen money returned to Jackrabbit Boosters

The Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club has received half of the money recently reported stolen from its bank account as the police continue investigating the theft of some $13,000.

Lt. Randy Hanson of the Bowie Police Department said Monday a cashier’s check for $7,525 was received by the club on Sept. 17 from one subject allegedly involved in the incident.

Police began the investigation on Sept. 10 when two officers from the club reported the missing money from its account at Legend Bank. Hanson said in the investigation so far evidence points to a pair of subjects, but they have not been questioned.

Hanson explained last week it is unclear at this point what charges may be filed possibly theft, forgery or unauthorized use of a debit card; however, he added Monday the return of the funds does not eliminate possible criminal charges as the investigation continues.