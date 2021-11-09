Hospital patient transfers are getting difficult

Montague County Health Authority Dr. Chance Dingler said while Nocona General Hospital only has one patient with COVID-19, the hospital staff is having issues transferring patients to other hospitals for higher levels of care.

“During the past two weeks, United Regional in Wichita Falls is completely closed to transfers; Wise Regional in Decatur, took an ER patient they knew they could help in the ER and send home and two patients needing dialysis; all Medical City Hospitals and all Texas Health Resources have been closed to any transfers. We can get trauma, certain heart attacks strokes to a higher level of care. It’s not getting any better at the referral hospitals,” explained Dingler.

