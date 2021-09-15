September 1, 1956 – August 30, 2021

BOWIE – Robert William Vahle, 64, Bowie, TX passed away on Aug. 30, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A memorial service will take place at Haltom City Fire Station 1 in Haltom City and local memorial service will take place at the Montague County Cowboy Church at a later date.

Robert was born on Sept. 1, 1956 in Melbourne, FL to Al Huff and Dorcas Moore. As a teenager, he became the youngest volunteer firefighter, at the age of 14 while living in High Springs, FL. Robert and his family then moved to Bowie in the mid-1960s, where he graduated from Bowie High School in 1975. Then as a young man, he joined the Coast Guard Reserves and was stationed in Bodega Bay, CA for a year.

He then attended Weatherford College, being the first male to graduate with an LVN from the school. In January 1984, Robert married Belinda Kelbley. In 1985, Robert pursued a career as a firefighter and paramedic, which was a job he loved dearly, retiring in 2007. Robert then went to work on offshore ships as a paramedic and safety officer for various companies in Louisiana working in the gulf.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Dorcas Roberta Vahle; sister, Rhonda Lee Grooms and grandmother Clara Detjen.

Robert is survived by his wife, Belinda Vahle, Bowie; children, Elizabeth Vahle, Bowie, Brandon Vahle and fiancée, Lorena Gonzalez, Saint Jo and Courtney Maisto and husband, Nick, Lead, SD; grandchildren, Gracie Vahle and Emmy Castillo both of Bowie, Averian Maisto, Lead, SD and Araya Romine, Bowie; brother, Kenneth Huff and wife, Lisa, Bowie; sister, Dorretta James, Wichita Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert loved being a papa to not only his grandchildren but to their friends and enjoyed taking them out for dinners and buying them things, just as if they were his own blood.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication