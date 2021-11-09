Sept. 11: 20 years later

Bowie firefighter Lee Adams veteran member of the city volunteer department holds the badge with a photo of the fallen firefighter he climbed for who died on Sept. 11. (Courtesy photo)

By BARBARA GREEN

“We climb because

they climbed.”

343 firefighters

70 law enforcement

officers

9 EMS

All other post 9/11 deaths

That is the mission of the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb that provides an opportunity for remembrance and commemoration of the sacrifices of those who perished at the World Trade Center in New York City that day in 2001.

On this 20th anniversary these events carry even more significance because memories of these tragic incidents cannot be forgotten by the country or the world.

Along with the two planes that were flown into the World Trade Center, there was a third plane that attacked the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. where 184 people died.

And a fourth plane crashed in a field outside Shanksville, PA after crew and passengers overtook the hijackers and diverted the plane from its target believed to be the U.S. capital. A total of 44 passengers and crew members were killed in United Flight 93 when it crashed.

Stair Climb

The Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a symbolic and intensely physical event that remembers fallen first responders, especially those lost on 9/11. It took place on Sept. 4 at Fountain Place in Dallas.

The Bowie area has had several firefighters participate in the climbs in recent years. On this 20th anniversary year, Lee Adams, member of the City of Bowie Fire Department, was the only local person who reportedly participated in the climb.

