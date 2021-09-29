Volleyball Roundup

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won at Olney on Saturday morning in a tough four-set match.

The Lady Bears recovered from a tight first set to win the next three. The scores were 25-27, 25-10, 25-20 and 25-21.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh thought her team did a good job to recover from a lackluster start.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost a tough one at 2A Archer City on Friday.

The Lady Cats won in straight sets against the Lady Bulldogs with set scores being 25-18, 25-12 and 25-18.

Emily Carpenter led the team with eight kills and 12 digs. Veronica Gutierrez had a team high 11 assists and three aces. Carmen Gomez added four kills.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter thought it was a good showing for her team that is trying to get all the way healthy again after weeks of dealing with it.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a competitive one at home to 2A Poolville on Friday.

The Lady Monarchs won in straight sets, but the Lady Panthers hung in there to make them earn it with set scores 25-23, 25-18 and 25-17.

Kayden Skidmore led the team with six kills, five assists and two aces.

Taylor Patrick also had five assists while Elaina Everson had two aces as well.

Coach Kelly Skidmore was proud of how her young team competed against the bigger school.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Lady Horns hung in there playing at 2A Lindsay on Friday.

The Lady Knights won in straight sets against the Lady Horns with set scores being 25-15, 25-12 and 25-10.

Kendal Cross led the team with four kills, Reagan Ladewig got one block and Rebeca Sanchez had two aces and 11 digs.

Bailey Payne, Faith Moore along with Cross and Ladewig each had three assists to lead the team.

Coach Cori Hayes thought his team held up well against a bigger school team.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.