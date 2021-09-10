Bowie ready for district meet

The Bowie cross country team ran with some local teams like Prairie Valley and Bellevue on Wednesday at Henrietta Midway.

The Jackrabbit boy’s team finished first while both Prairie Valley teams finished third. The boy’s from Bellevue finished fourth and the girls finished fifth.

The Bowie boy’s team top runner was Nathan Rodgers who finished third overall with a time of 19:47.

The Jackrabbits top five runners included Sebastian Martinez (5), James Allison (8), Ignacio Saucedo (9) and Alex Castro (12).

The Lady Rabbits team had four runners, one short to compete as a team. The top runner for Bowie was Samantha Clarke who finished second overall with a time of 14:32. Her teammates all finished among the top 20 runners: Hadley Morris (14), Jojo Villarreal (17) and Nye Perez (19).

Coach Andy Atkins is happy where his team is at heading into next week’s district meet.

“Samantha Clarke is very focused on district for Monday,” Atkins said. “I’m very excited to see how she will do. Our boy’s team is about as ready as they can be. They are determined to run well on Monday.”

The boy’s team hopes to defend its district title as it competes on Oct. 11 at Holliday High School.

The Bulldog team was led by Eli Croxton, who finished fourth overall with a time of 19:59. Prairie Valley’s top five runners also included Michael Cole (6), Tyson Easterling (17), Konner Ritchie (18) and Kooper Croxton (30).

Coach Seth Stephens hopes his team is ready for district despite dealing with health issues all season long.

“Heading into the district meet we have a lot of unknowns as a team,” Stephens said. “We haven’t had a single meet where we’ve had all of our top seven runners able to participate so I’m not sure what to expect as far as where we’ll end up compared to everyone else.”

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Linzie Priddy who finished third overall with a time of 15:01. The top five runners for Prairie Valley also included Karagan Ritchie (9), Veronica Gutierrez (28), Natalee Young (29) and Emily Carpenter (35).

The team hopes to keep up its streak of qualifying for the regional meet.

The Bellevue boy’s team was led by Jayson Gill who finished 13th with a time of 21:37. The team’s top five runners included Terrance Perry (14), Kason Roper (21), Gavin Parr (22) and Josh Benson (29).

The Bellevue Lady Eagle’s team was led by Grace Martin who finished sixth overall with a time of 15:33. The girl’s top five runners also included Austin Ford (18), Callie Martin (25), Patience Ramsey (34) and Rosealee C (39).

Both Prairie Valley and Bellevue are set to compete at the district meet on Oct. 13 at Bowie’s Pellham Park.

For results for all of the high school runners from Bowie, Prairie Valley and Bellevue, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.