Commissioners to seek new septic system inspector/permit officer

Members of the Montague County Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Oct. 25 with an executive session scheduled to discuss the personnel used for sewer/septic permitting for county systems.

The late Eddie Fenoglio handled septic system inspections and issuing of permits for the installation of new and privately-owned sewer systems. Fenoglio was selected many years ago to do those duties.

A variety of topics are on Monday’s agenda. The 2021 tax roll totals will be presented, along with the Texas county employee retirement system plan year 2022 agreement effective on Jan. 1, 2022.

The sheriff’s 2021 chapter 59 asset forfeiture report will be offered. Precinct one will request selling excess equipment at a November auction and precinct two will seek to accept a donation of $37,000 for paving parts of Briar Road, Leona Road and Old Vashti Road.

A preliminary plat for lots one-nine in Smyrna Estates also will be presented.