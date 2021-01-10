May 5, 1951 – September 29, 2021

FORESTBURG – Doyle Ray Gates, 70, Forestburg, TX, died on Sept. 29, 2021 in Denton, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the First United Methodist Church in Forestburg, with the Rev. Sam Campbell officiating. The burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Gates was born in Vernon on May 5, 1951 to Guy and Kathryn (Dill) Gates. As a young man, he was raised in Torrance, CA and graduated from South Torrance in 1969. After graduation, he moved to Texas. Throughout his life he worked as a welder, painter and body repair and as a mechanic.

He is preceded in death by his parents Guy and Kathryn Gates; sister, Wilma Harville and brother, Roger Dale Gates.

He is survived by his children, Rocky Gates, Joey Gates and Amy Gates; four grandchildren; one nephew and niece and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.