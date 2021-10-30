The fall book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Public Library begins at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the east hall of the Bowie Community Center at 413 Pelham Street.
Time and dates of the sale are: 1-6 p.m. Nov. 3; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Nov. 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 6. This popular event will have hardback, paperback books for adults and children. There always is a good selection of fiction, non-fiction, plus videos and other items.
Friends’ members will be wearing masks to protect the public and request everyone entering wear masks to protect themselves and others during this COVID-19 pandemic.
All proceeds benefit the Bowie Public Library. Come early for the best selection, but new titles may appear every day of the sale.
Fall book sale for Bowie Library this week
