Fall book sale for Bowie Library this week

The fall book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Public Library begins at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the east hall of the Bowie Community Center at 413 Pelham Street.

Time and dates of the sale are: 1-6 p.m. Nov. 3; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Nov. 4, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Nov. 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 6. This popular event will have hardback, paperback books for adults and children. There always is a good selection of fiction, non-fiction, plus videos and other items.

Friends’ members will be wearing masks to protect the public and request everyone entering wear masks to protect themselves and others during this COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds benefit the Bowie Public Library. Come early for the best selection, but new titles may appear every day of the sale.