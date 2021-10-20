Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers won their final non-district game on Saturday playing a tough Groom team at Chillicothe.

The Panthers came out on top 60-48 in a game that was a competitive test.

After sitting out of the previous weeks game, Logan Brawner came through with 217 yards rushing and five touchdown. However it was Matthew Butler-Everson, who’s three touchdown passes came in the crucial second half stretch where Saint Jo took its lead, that came through when the Tigers were geared up to stop Brawner.

He completed six passes for 210 yards. Three of those catches came from Jonathan Diaz who had 124 yards receiving and one touchdown. Both of Trevor Connor’s catches were for touchdowns and went for 69 yards.

Coach Mark Stevens was pleased with how his team played overall. With the team as healthy as its been heading into district play, Stevens is confident his team is primed to win its third straight district title.

Saint Jo’s opens district at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in its final home game against Bryson.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians lost to Henrietta at home on Friday night.

The Bearcats won pretty easily 47-14 as the young Indians team did not play its best game.

Henrietta got on the board with an interception return for a touchdown that set the tone for the rest of the night as Nocona’s offense had five turnovers on the night.

Defensively, the Indians were determined to not give up the big play to explosive receiver Baron Brown. Nocona did limit Brown to only one catch for negative yardage on the night.

Unfortunately, that led to the Bearcats gaining 287 yards on the ground. Henrietta’s other receivers picked up the slack as the team still passed of 195 yards in the air.

Indian quarterback Brady McCasland did find Bodie Davis for two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

McCasland ended the game with 176 yards passing. Sam Davis led the team with four catches for 85 yards. Johnny Stone had a team high 70 yards rushing.

Nocona is next scheduled to play district favorite Holliday. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Holliday.