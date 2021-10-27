Football Roundup

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers opened up district play on Friday with their final home game of the season.

The Panthers sent the home crowd home happy and early, beating a young Bryson team 62-6 by halftime.

Saint Jo scored on every possession of the game minus the final one where the team took a knee to run out the clock.

Running back Logan Brawner ran for 149 yards and four touchdowns. Jace Johnson ran for two as well and the team pulled out the all the stops to get Dawson Everson in the end zone.

The defense forced three turnovers. Johnathon Diaz scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Jordan Reeves and David Moreno both intercepted passes.

Nocona

The Nocona Indians traveled to No. 4 ranked team in the state Holliday on Thursday.

The Eagles showed why as they won 62-14 against the Indians.

Holliday did a lot of the damage in the first quarter, scoring 34 points before taking the gas off the pedal a little bit.

Nocona’s offense tried to simplify its protection in anticipation for the Eagles bringing heavy pressure. Early on Holliday caused trouble, but as the game went on the Indians adjusted.

Nocona was able to cap off drives in the second and fourth quarter with running back Johnny Stone scoring from short yardage. He finished with 44 yards rushing. Quarterback Brady McCasland led the team with 62 yards passing and 47 yards rushing. He found Charlie Fuller four times for 41 yards for the team lead.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears got a bit of redemption one year later as they demolished Trinidad on Thursday.

The Bears opened district play on the road and won 57-7 in a game where there was little doubt who the better team was.

Gold-Burg was coming off a bye-week following a loss to state-ranked Benjamin.

The team also was missing star player Kani Grace who was out with an injury. It did not matter though.

The only concern for Coach Joe Helms came with the game moved to Thursday night due to a shortage of officials that cost his team one day of practice. Once the game started though, his team took care of business.

The Trojans only score came in the second quarter as Coach Joe Helms was already giving his starters drives off.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns started off district on hard mode Friday night playing district favorite Fannindel.

The Falcons won 60-0 in a game where the little mistakes made by the Longhorns cost them.

A narrowly missed pass here went the other way. Red zone trips that ended with no points. All of it against a good team in Fannindel that made Forestburg pay.

