Mastertech to be first tenant for spec building Bowie Business Park

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie Business Park will get its first industrial client after a letter of intent was accepted by the Bowie City Council to continue final negotiations with Mastertech, a machine shop now located in Colorado.

Members of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation 4A Board met with the council Monday night going into executive session to discuss real property negotiations. After nearly a 30 minute session, the council returned to open session to approve the letter of intent for the new business to go into the future spec building that is being built by the BEDC with the help of a $1,460,000 federal grant.

Earlier in October City of Bowie and BEDC officials announced they received a U.S. Economic Development Administration/U.S. Department of Commerce grant through the Economic Adjustment Assistance-COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Projects.

Janis Crawley, BEDC executive director, updated the council reminding them about the application that was made a year and a half ago. The grant will provide $1,511,000 for infrastructure improvements at the Bowie Business Park. Both the 4A and 4B Boards will provide $300,000 each to provide matching funds to the grant.

