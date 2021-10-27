New slab poured for Ace Hardware store

The slab pour began in the early morning hours of Monday at the new Ace Hardware location across from the present lumber yard and temporary story at 602 W. Wise. (Photos by Barbara Green)

The concrete pour for the new Ace Hardware in Bowie got underway about 2 a.m. on Monday at the new 22,500-square-foot location across from 602 W. Wise, where the store was destroyed by fire on April 19. Owner Windol Robbins and son, Ben were on hand to watch the pour as it progressed. Robbins said if the weather holds and supplies are available they hope to get the building in the dry in about two months. A smaller version of the store opened at the old location where a new enclosed structure was built to house the lumber portion of the business. The store has reopened with small inventory, but the staff can obtain items customers may need from the other stores.