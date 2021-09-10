Second suspect jailed in booster club thefts

A second suspect in the theft of more than $13,000 from the Bowie Jackrabbit Booster Club turned herself into Bowie Police on Tuesday morning and was charged with a complaint on the theft of $6,000 from a non-profit.

Bowie Police served the arrest warrant on Angela Christine Berry, 49, Bowie. She was booked into the Montague County Jail on a complaint of theft over $2,500 under $30,000 from a nonprofit group. Bond was set at $10,000, but she was released on a personal recognizance bond on Oct. 5.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.