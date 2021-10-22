July 30, 1941 – September 16, 2021

BOWIE – Shirley Carrol (Phillips) Porter, 80, died on Sept. 16, 2021.

A memorial service will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Tales ‘N’ Trails meeting room.

Porter was born on July 30, 1941, in Nocona to David Scott Phillips and Jewel (Tucker) Phillips. In 1959, she graduated from Nocona High School. Porter attended North Texas State College, now the University of North Texas. She married Wayne Willis Porter on May 28, 1961 in Nocona.

She received a bachelor of arts in education in 1963 from Sam Houston State Teacher’s College, now Sam Houston State University. In 1967, she received certification for special education from Texas Woman’s University. In 1993, she received a master of education with a focus on gifted education from Texas Woman’s University. Porter taught first grade in Florida, third grade in North Carolina and special education in Bowie. She took a break from teaching in 1982 to open the Bent Tree Bookstore in downtown Bowie, which also was the first store in Bowie to provide teaching supplies in the area.

After selling the bookstore in 1984, she returned to teaching in Nocona, where she taught seventh and eighth grade English, reading, gifted education, creative writing and one-act play, before retiring in 2001. She also had a passion for writing and published in professional journals and enjoyed writing stories for children and young adults including two books, “The Red Brick House” and “Red River Dust.”

Porter is survived by her husband, Wayne; sons, Weston Wayne Porter and Bradley Wayne Porter; siblings, Sandra Elizabeth (Phillips) Reynolds and Danny Scott Phillips; two grandsons and numerous niece, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangements entrusted by Hillier Funeral Home.