Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits started the second round of district play on Saturday with a disappointing outcome against Henrietta.

The Lady Cats won in straight sets, but Bowie had its shots to win each one with scores as close as one could hope.

The Lady Rabbits lost the first two sets 25-22, but it looked like they were in control of an easy win in set three.

Bowie was up 17-9 and were cruising, but Henrietta went on a 9-1 run to change momentum and tie the set at 18-18 real fast.

The two teams tied the scores up at 20-20, 22-22 and 23-23.

Down to the final points, it was the Lady Cats who were not afraid to let it fly winning the last two points to win 25-23.



Saint Jo vs Forestburg

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers won at Forestburg on Friday in a match both teams were relieved to play a 1A team.

The Lady Panthers won in four sets, but the Lady Horns played them tough, especially the first three sets with scores 25-20, 25-21, 25-27 and 25-14.

From Saint Jo Aliya Vasquez led the team with five service aces, Taylor Patrick had 14 assists and Kayden Skidmore had 11 kills.

From Forestburg Rebeca Sanchez had a team high four service aces and Faith Moore had 25 digs. Bailey Payne and Moore each had seven assists. Shelby Bradley, Kendal Cross and Sanchez each five kills.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears picked up a district win at Harrold on Saturday morning.

The Lady Bears won dominantly in straight sets with scores 25-11, 25-7 and 25-11.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was proud of how her team played and what the win will do for the team’s morale heading into the rest of district play.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.