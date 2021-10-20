Volleyball Roundup

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits won at City View on Friday night in straight sets.

The Lady Rabbits won despite the Lady Mustangs hanging in there for both the first and third sets. The set scores were 25-18, 25-14 and 25-19.

Neely Price led the team with 13 kills and was second with 14 assists. Caylin Johns, Olivia Gill and BJ Mills each had seven kills to add to the balanced attack. Maddie Mandela led the team with 15 assists while her and Mills each had a team high two service aces.

On defense Ziba Robbins led the team with two blocks while libero Taygon Jones had a team high 17 digs.

Bowie plays its final home game at 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 against Breckenridge.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians lost a tough one at home on Friday to state-ranked Holliday.

The Lady Eagles won in straight sets as the Lady Indians struggled to compete after a tight first set.

Nocona fell short 25-22 in the first set before losing sets two and three 25-11 and 25-8.

Megyn Meekins and Kelsee Harrington each four kills to lead the team. Skyler Smith had a team high eight assists. Stephanie Gutierrez and Harrington each had four blocks to lead the team while libero Makenna Nobile had a team high 14 digs.

Nocona is next scheduled to play at 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Henrietta.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost an important five-set match at Bryson on Saturday.

The Cowgirls came back from two sets down to win a disappointing match for the Lady Bulldogs.

Prairie Valley won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-21. Unfortunately, Bryson got things rolling in the third set and never stopped, winning the next three sets 25-15, 25-18 and 15-5.

Emily Carpenter led the team with 14 kills and 22 digs. Veronica Gutierrez had a team high 28 assists. Brianna Harris added eight kills and Karagan Ritchie added seven kills.

Coach Jeannie Carpenter was disappointed with the result, but is confident the loss will not prevent the team from reaching its potential.

Prairie Valley ends its regular season at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 at home against Gold-Burg.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Lady Panthers lost a close five-set match at home Friday against Graford.

The Lady Rabbits were barely able to come out on top in the final set to pull off the win in the Lady Rabbits final home game.

It was a back and forth match that went down to the wire in the final set. The set scores were 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 16-25 and 14-16.Kayden Skidmore led the team with seven kills and seven service aces. Taylor Patrick had a team high 10 assists and Aubrey Morman had two blocks.

Coach Kelly Skidmore was only disappointed with the final result.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Perrin-Whitt.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears lost a tough one at home against Electra on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers won in straight sets, but the Lady Bears were competitive in two of the three sets.

The set scores were 25-18, 25-13 and 25-20.

Coach Cheryl Cromleigh was disappointed with how her team executed in a match with importance to it.

The Lady Bears are next scheduled to play at 11 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Prairie Valley.

