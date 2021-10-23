Wise Hope plans a candlelight vigil

Wise Hope Crisis Center-Montague County will host a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 in the parking lot of the city finance building at Tarrant and Mason.

This vigil takes place during October which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Bowie office is located at 1123 N. State Highway 59. Call the center at 940-531-4003 or visit the website at wisehope.org to learn about available services. The public is invited to attend the vigil.