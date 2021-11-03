3A volleyball district awards released this week

With Holliday losing in the regional final, the 3A district 7 volleyball all-district list was released this week.

Bowie had 10 girls make the list while Nocona had 12 girls make the list.

The Lady Rabbits had two girls named to the district superlative list. Taygon Jones was named the district’s most valuable libero. Cailyn Johns was named the district’s newcomer of the year.

Named to the first team from Bowie were Neely Price and Halle Duvall. For the Lady Indians Skyler Smith, Megyn Meekins, Makenna Nobile and Karlee Brown were named to the first team.

The Lady Rabbits had Maddie Mandela, BJ Mills and Olivia Gill named to the district’s second team. For Nocona, Stephanie Gutierrez, Taylor Newmon and Laney Yates were named to the second team.

Honorable mentions for Bowie included Ziba Robbins, Gracie Duke and Jorah Villarreal. For the Lady Indians Kelsee Harrington, Avery Thompson, Kaygan Stone, Logan Patterson and Rosio Perez were named honorable mention.

To see the full list featuring players from all of the schools in the district, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.