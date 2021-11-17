BISD swears in returning trustees, fill place six vacancy

The Bowie Independent School District Board of Trustees was reorganized Monday night as newly elected members took the oath of office and officers were elected.

The board also filed a vacancy in place six, which became vacant with the resignation of Kenny Miller last month. Following a brief executive session where the board examined applicants, Superintendent Blake Enlow said Lee Hughes was selected. He will be sworn in next month and serve until the next election. Miller was elected last November and early in his term.

BISD canceled its election in November since there were no contested races. Jacky Betts and Debbie Leonard returned to the board and took the oath of office. Trustees also retained it prior officer slate electing Jacky Betts, president; Guy Green, vice president and Debbie Leonard, secretary.



Much of Monday’s session was spent reviewing the district and campus improvements plans with technology integration planning.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.

Returning Trustee Debbie Leonard receives the oath of office read by fellow trustee Guy Green.