Burglar uses ‘horse apple’ for break-in

Zippy’s Tacos was broken into Wednesday night with more than $330 stolen and the building damaged.

Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said the burglary was discovered shortly before 5 a.m. when the crew arrived for work at the property located at 416 E. Wise.

It appears the burglar broke the north window of the building using a “horse apple” from a Bois D’arc Tree.

Investigator Bob Blackburn called the apple a “tool of opportunity,” due to its hard structure. The suspect threw the horse apple one time hitting the building where the fruit was shattered, but a second throw hit the window and the apple was found inside.

Cash taken from the register and from the black safe sitting on the floor totaled $336.45.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.