Council meets on Monday

The Bowie City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 in council chambers.

Numerous infrastructure topics on the agenda.

City Manager Cunnigham will report on a waterline at American Hat, the southside sewer line on the Coker and Ashley property and sewer problems.

The council will consider an airport lease and construction agreement with Jeff and Karen Metzler at the city airport.

Library board appointments will be offered and the library staff also will see to add the National Voter Registration Act Implementation Plan to its policy manual.

Officials with Honeywell will make a presentation on building efficiency and indoor air quality.

The consent agenda of minutes, bills and write-offs will be considered.