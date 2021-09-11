April 23, 1963 – November 4, 2021

NOCONA – Donna Michele Boyd, 58, died on Nov. 4, 2021.

Her family’s celebration of her life is at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the First Baptist Church, Family Life Center in Nocona.

Boyd was born on April 23, 1963 to Patsy Ruth Hughey. At the age of four, Boyd’s mom remarried and she was adopted by the man she would call Dad, Lyman D. Robinson II. She was a “Navy brat” and became an expert on turning strangers into family. She volunteered at A Hand Up, a teen parent ministry in Lubbock, where she made home-cooked lunches for the other volunteers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lyman D. Robinson II.

She was survived by her husband, Brian Boyd; daughter, Devin; sons, Dylan, Zachary Daniel and Michael Vergara; sisters, Maria Robinson Green and Beth Robinson; brother, Bradley; three grandchildren and numerous extended family, nieces and nephews.