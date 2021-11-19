June 9, 1954 – November 17. 2021

HOUSTON – James I. Case Jr., 67, passed away on Nov. 17, 2021 in Houston, TX.

A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset with Wayne Knox officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, prior to the service on Nov. 23.

James was born on June 9, 1954 in Wichita Falls to James and Betty (Price) Case. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1973, where he played football and received a scholarship to play for Wharton College in Wharton.

James worked in the design of oil field base camps world-wide and for modular home design with Champion Homes Inc. In his free time, he enjoyed being in the outdoors, hunting and deep-sea fishing. James loved being with his family and will be remembered with love and appreciation for being caring husband, father and brother.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

James is survived by his wife, Irina Demidova-Case, Houston; daughters, Ginger Case Kacal and husband, Clint, El Compo, and Cassidi Case McClellan and husband, Brady, Houston; step-daughter, Ekaterina Demidova, Italy; brother, Troy Case, Sunset; sister, Angela Tallon, Sunset; grandson, Brance, El Compo; granddaughters, Miller and Laney, Houston; step-granddaughter, Evelina Safina, Italy; nieces, Brittany Case and Kanda Sparks; nephews, Trenton Case, Kevin Sparks, Justin Heap, Hunter Tallon; one great-niece; two great-nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

