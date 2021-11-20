Nocona basketball teams win on road

Both Nocona basketball teams came away with wins on the road Tuesday night.

The Indians opened their season with a 50-41 win at Gainesville while the Lady Indians bounced back to beat state-ranked Muenster 50-40.

The Nocona boy’s started the game getting control as it led 16-5 after the first quarter. While the team’s scoring went down a lot in the second and third quarter, the defense held as the Indians led 24-15 at halftime and 35-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored in bunches in the final period, but Nocona did not let the Leopards get any closer as time wound down. The Indians won 50-41.

The Nocona girl’s team was trying to shake off a bad game in its first loss at Decatur. The Lady Indians knew it would be another tough game with a Lady Hornets team ranked 4th in 2A in the preseason polls.

Nocona started the game on fire building a 17-9 lead. The Lady Indians defense then held Muenster to only five points in the second quarter which allowed Nocona to extend its lead to 28-14 at halftime.

The Lady Hornets picked up their scoring in the second half, more than doubling their first half production in the third quarter alone.

The Lady Indians were able to score enough to keep their lead as they closed out the game with the team making all seven of their free throw attempts. Nocona won 50-40.

