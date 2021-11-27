Nocona girls win two games

The Nocona Lady Indians won both of their games on Monday and Tuesday to go into the holiday break.

The Lady Indians won at Graham 57-48 before beating Vernon at home by a lot 70-30.

Nocona’s game against the Lady Blues did not start well. Graham’s offense scored at will and led 19-11 after the first quarter.

Nocona limited the Lady Blues to only four points in the second quarter. This allowed the Lady Indians to come make up the margin and go into halftime with the score tied 23-23.

The third quarter was a blur of offense for both teams both teams combined to score 35 points during this time. Nocona got a big lift from Skyler Smith as she scored 10 of her game high 23 points in the quarter as the Lady Indians led 43-38 heading into the fourth quarter.

After the flurry that was the third quarter, the offensive pace was a crawl to finish the game. Nocona stalled when it could and forced the Lady Blues to send them to the free throw line.

Megyn Meekins, who finished with 16 points, scored six of the team’s eight points in the quarter. It was just enough as Nocona won 51-48.

A close win against a 4A program, especially coming back after not a good first quarter, is a promising sign for this Lady Indians team. Executing in a close game with the lead is a scenario many teams practice, but is hard to get right without tanking its momentum.

The next game at home against Vernon had none of the drama. The Lady Lions stayed in the game through the first quarter though Nocona led 14-11.

After that though, the Lady Indians turned up the screws on defense and the pace on offense. Nocona outscored Vernon 15-1 in the second quarter to build a big lead at halftime.

The Lady Lions failed to score more than nine points in either of the final quarters while the Lady Indians offense went into overdrive.

Nocona scored just short of 40 points in the second half as it ran away with the win.

Smith again led all scorers with 23 points. Stephanie Gutierrez (14) and Taylor Newmon (10) joined her in double-figures.

