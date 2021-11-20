Red River HS Bass Club finishes first at Lewisville

The tournament at Lake Lewisville on Nov. 13 turned out to be a great day for the Red River High School Bass Club in the west division as the team finished first overall.

The day started out at 37 degrees and thankfully warmed up as the sun rose in the sky. Nine teams from RRHSBC competed with their volunteer boat captains to fish a challenging public and pressured lake.

It took 35.69 pounds to win it to take high point club/school. They take the top 3 teams to compile pounds of fish to get the final tally and the club won it by two and half pounds.

Only half the field of anglers caught and weighed fish.

Red River currently has a team winning Angler of the Year out of 237 teams, by just nine points. The team of Richard Smith and Shane Chitwood have place second at Possum Kingdom, won Lake Texoma and were sixth at Lake Lewisville.

The team of Kooper Hansard/Miguel Olivares with boat captain Jayson Toerck, placed third overall with Olivares having the big bass of the tournament with the fish weighing 9.70 pounds and qualifying for Share-a-Lunker. The team’s total weight was 16.55 pounds.

The team of Richard Smith/Shane Chitwood boat captain John Ballard placed sixth with 12.43 pounds. The team of Colby Nichols/Case Curry and boat captain Justin Klump were thirty-second with 6.71 pounds.

The team consisting of Jase Corr/Jayden Corr with boat captain Jeremy Corr placed fifty-fourth with 4.41 pounds. The team of Leighton Baker/Carter Ritchie boat captain Terry Baker placed sixty-sixth with 3.29 pounds.

