Top Bowie firefighters named

The City of Bowie Fire Department hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner for members and families this week and presented its top firefighter awards.

A large contingent of the membership attended with their families, along with members of the city council. Fire Chief Doug Page read the roster of members noting there was a total of 220 years and four months of experience among the membership.

A video program showcased the activities of the department during the past year. The Bowie Fire Department is composed of 17 volunteers and 13 professional firefighters.

Jeb Baxley was named Firefighter of the Year and Levi Davis received the Roy Gene Williams Award for overall volunteer service.

