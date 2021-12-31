Bowie chamber seeks award nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the three annual awards presented by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce during its 2022 banquet on Jan. 24.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Jan. 10, 2022. The Frances Brite Citizen of the Year goes to a single citizen.

Community Support Award recognizes an entity that has worked with the chamber and community during the past 12 months.

Business of the Year award recognizes outstanding pride in Bowie.

Nomination forms are at bowietxchamber.org, call 872-1173 or stop by 101 E. Pecan.