Forestburg community readies Christmas activities

The Forestburg Community is planning several activities to celebrate the Christmas season beginning with its first-ever Christmas tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 1 across from the downtown museum.

There will be carols, the children will be invited to hang ornaments, all wrapped up with coffee, hot cocoa and homemade cobbler.

On Dec. 10 there will be a holiday movie night at 6:30 p.m. at the football field, where everyone will enjoy “A Christmas Story.”

The first annual Christmas in Forestburg will be on On Dec. 11 with a full day of activities.

