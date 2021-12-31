Holiday tournament roundup

Both of the Nocona basketball teams and the Saint Jo boy’s team were at tournaments this week to get them ready for either the start of or return to district play.

The Indians played at Bridgeport on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Lady Indians played at Burkburnett from Tuesday through Thursday while the Saint Jo boys played at Callisburg/Lindsay Tuesday through Thursday.

Due to the early deadline of the Jan. 1 paper, The Bowie News will only print results from Tuesday’s games. The rest of the scores will be in the Jan. 5 paper.

The Nocona boy’s team took on Kennedale and Boyd the first day of its tournament.

The Indians first game against the Wildcats saw them have the lead for the first three quarters. Nocona was up 17-10 after the first quarter and barely held it at 38-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

After an almost even period and some clutch free throw shooting from Kennedale, the game went into overtime.

The Indians got some clutch shot making from Ty Presley and Brady McCasland during the period, who combined to score 10 of the teams 13 points.

It was just enough to outpoint the Wildcats 62-59.

McCasland led the team with 16 points followed by Lyndon Fenoglio with 15 points followed by Presley’s 14. The team was able to overcome going 11-21 from the free throw line to pick up the win against the bigger school.

The Indians’ next game against Boyd was not quite as exciting or close. It was a low scoring start to the game as Nocona only scored eight points in the first quarter.

Thankfully, the defense limited the Yellowjackets to six free throw attempts where Boyd only made one.

Both teams picked up the scoring pace in the second quarter.

The Indians made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, which was equal to the Yellowjackets total.

Nocona was in control though leading 24-17.

The Indians defense again turned up their intensity in the second half. Boyd failed to score in double-digits in either of the quarters.

Nocona’s offense did not have that trouble, scoring 12 and then 20 points in the final two periods to build its lead up. The Indians won 56-33.

McCasland again led the team in scoring with 13 points. Michael Wetmore was second scoring nine points while Presley and Fenoglio both scored eight points.

The Nocona Lady Indians had an easier first day with their games against Boyd and Snyder.

The Lady Indians blew out the Lady Jackets 71-22 in a game that was never close. Nocona led 22-2 after the first quarter and never looked back or took the gas off the pedal.

It was a game where everyone played and everyone scored, though post players Karlee Brown and Stephanie Gutierrez led the team with 18 and 14 points by running well in transition and being rewarded by their guards.

Raylee Sparkman also joined them in double-figures scoring 11 points.

The game against Snyder was not quite as much of a blowout as the first game. The first quarter was low scoring and close as Nocona led only 9-8.

The Lady Indians upped their scoring in the second quarter thanks to some good free throw shooting as the lead up to 23-16 at halftime.

The pace increased in the second half as Nocona’s lead grew with the team outscoring the Lady Tigers 19-11. The Lady Indians had a secure 42-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.

In the only quarter where Coach Kyle Spitzer thought his team played bad defense throughout the day, Snyder actually outscored Nocona 15-14 to finish the game.

It was not enough to make up the big lead though as the Lady Indians won 56-42.

Four players finished in double-figures led by Skyler Smith who had 15 points. Brown was second with 13 points, Megyn Meekins scored 11 and Gutierrez scored 10 points.

The Saint Jo boy’s had a tougher time on its first day. The Panthers lost games to Lindsay (52-44) and Trinity Valley (39-25).

Coach Lyndon Cook was frustrated heading into the break with his team hitting scoring slumps during close games that would cost them the game. He is hoping that will iron itself out in this tournament.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.