Looking back at the top news of 2021

“New year – a new chapter, new verse or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.”

Alex Morritt

By BARBARA GREEN

Looking back on the past year’s new is always a roller coaster as you remember how something happened or how the event made you feel. After a 2020 that was overshadowed by so much bad news, many thought 2021 would bring a bit of relief.

In many ways there was light at the end of that pandemic tunnel. The COVID-19 vaccines arrived and while many welcomed them with ready arms, others protested against them. As the year progressed and some things returned to normal, there also was sadness and loss.

In this review of the top news we have selected the top five stories (placement does not indicate status), and will include some other highlights. The top five are not in any particular order of prominence but are the stories we covered the most throughout the year. If we overlooked something you feel should be included, you are invited to share your comments on our Facebook page.

Montague County 4-H youngsters post the colors as the Bowie Stronger Street Fest kicked off on the first year anniversary of the May 2020 EF1 tornado that struck Bowie. (Bowie News photo)

Mildred McCraw was one of more than 300 people who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Tuesday’s vaccine clinic in Bowie. (Bowie News file photo 2020)

Cheryl Johnson, Nocona Chamber of Commerce executive director; Robert Fenoglio, Nocona mayor, Commissioner Mark Murphey and County Judge Kevin Benton help (Center) Ben Van Wingerden and his two children, Clark and Elliott as ground is broken for the new greenhouse and warehouse expansion. (2020 Bowie News file photo)