July 5, 1945 – December 4, 2021

SUNSET – Vernon Lee Hardee, 76, Sunset, TX, died on Dec. 4 2021 in Decatur, TX.

Per his request, arrangements have been made with cremation and no service.

Hardee was born on July 5, 1945 in Decatur to Joe Burl and Leona (Raley) Hardee. In 1999, he married Karen Franks and spent his entire life in the Alvord area, except the two years spent serving his country during the Vietnam war. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Alvord.

He is survived by his wife Karen; sons, Ricky Hardee, Bowie and Mike Hardee, Sunset; stepsons, Terry Redman and Scott Redman both of Alvord; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Hardee helped weld the new church building in Alvord and he requested that all memorials be a contribution to the building fund of the First Baptist Church of Alvord.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.