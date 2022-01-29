1930s Bowie football game preview

During the next 12 months, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.

Sports Rewind will offer up a few sports headlines from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.

We begin this column with the some front page Bowie football news items from the 1930s and 1940s that were previews for important late season games.

Nov. 26, 1937, The Bowie News

Headline: Newcastle vs. Bowie Game For Thursday

The “Turkey Day” game will be played at 2:30 o’clock Nov. 25th against Newcastle. This will be sixty minutes of real gridiron thrills for some two thousand fans. Large crowds are expected from Nocona, and Saint Jo since their teams will not be playing Thanksgiving.

The Newcastle Bobcats held Jasksboro to a tie of 7-7 and the Jackrabbits also tied the Jacksboro Tigers 13-13 early in the season. Newcastle is considered by experts to have probably the strongest team in this district. They have a big, fast team with two exceptionally fast men in the backfield. Their backfield is much heavier and larger than ours, having an average of 165 compared to an average of 150 of the Bowie team. However, the Jackrabbits are conceding nothing to the heavier visiting team and will be in there scrapping to the final whistle.

Our team is reported by Coach Hill to be in the best condition it has been in this year, every man ready to play. The Jackrabbits have probably the best line in the district. So this will be a fairly evenly matched, hard fought, game.

Buy your tickets early! Until 10 a.m. Thursday they can be purchased for 20c and 35c; at the gate the price of admission will be 25c and 50c.

The story then posted each team’s roster that included last names, offensive positions, numbers and weight.

