Bowie boys lose first district game

The Bowie Jackrabbits lost their first district game on Friday at City View.

The reigning district champ Mustangs beat the Jackrabbits 74-50 in an offensive fire show Bowie just could not keep up with.

City View swept through the district last year undefeated before going three rounds deep in the playoffs. The Mustangs are picked to do it again as the eighth ranked team in the state from the most recent poll. City View is long and athletic and led by brothers Jaeden and Chris Whitten.

The first quarter was a fireball of a start for both sides as the teams combined for nearly 40 points.

Bowie came out making several 3-pointers and dumping it off inside to Riley Blackburn for finishes around the rim. The Jackrabbits scored a game high for them 17 points.

Unfortunately, it was not enough to keep up with the Mustangs.

City View scored 22 points in the quarter, with 14 coming from the brother duo.

Not much was different in the second quarter for the Mustangs as they scored 20 points. Bowie’s offense took a bit of a dip as the team made no 3-pointer during the quarter.

Brody Armstrong scored six points as the Jackrabbits did not struggle to score, but it was not enough to keep up as they trailed by double-digits 42-29 at halftime.

The third quarter was a complete tone shift as neither team scored much. Both teams combined to score 20 points, though City View got the small advantage scoring 11-9 during the period.

This did not help Bowie much as the team still trailed by quite a bit 53-38.

At one point it looked like the Jackrabbits were about to get the score under 10 points by cutting the lead to 53-41. Unfortunately, that would be as close as they would get.

The Mustangs offense took advantage of the high pace again in the fourth quarter and scored more than 20 points again and brother duo combined for 48 points in the game. Bowie failed to keep up which made the final margin worse than the team would have liked.

City View won 74-50.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.