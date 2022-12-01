Boys basketball roundup

Bellevue vs Gold-Burg

The Bellevue Eagles beat Gold-Burg at home on Friday night.

The Eagles won 47-33 in a game that was much closer up until the final few minutes of the third quarter.

Bellevue was trying to get a win for the hometown crowd on its homecoming night. The Bears were hoping to get things back on track despite missing a couple of starters still out due to illness.

Gold-Burg was the shorter, smaller team and tried to not to let the Eagles hurt them with their size by playing an aggressive zone.

For the first half neither team was able to make much of anything. Bellevue could not make Gold-Burg pay by making open shots from the perimeter, and the Bears had to scrape for every point they got against the bigger and longer Eagle players.

The score was tied at 16-16 at halftime.

Gold-Burg made a couple of early shots and had a two basket lead for most of the third quarter and appeared to be in control. Then 3-pointers started going in on back-to-back possessions and it seemed like the lid that had been on the hoop all night for Bellevue popped off.

Trailing 26-22 with two minutes remaining in the quarter, Bellevue ended on an 11-0 run to go up 33-26.

It seemed that Gold-Burg had trouble responding when the game flipped all of sudden.

Bellevue continued to make 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. The Bears tried to change up their defense which unfortunately opened things up around the basket they were trying to prevent early on.

Bellevue would go on to win 47-33.

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers won a non-district game at home on Friday against 2A Windthorst on a buzzer-beater for the second time this season.

The Panthers won 40-38 thanks a layup from Dylan Brockman at the buzzer to win the game against the Trojans.

Saint Jo had beaten Windthorst earlier in the season at the Alvord tournament, where there the Panthers’s Brice Durham had beaten the clock on a baseline floater to win.

Durham led Saint Jo with 16 points and Kile Thurman joined him in double-figures scoring 13 points.

It was a huge morale boost for the team as it tries to gear up for the rest of the regular season being district games with playoff seeding on the line.

Saint Jo is next scheduled to play at 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 at home against Forestburg.

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs lost a tough one at Slidell on Friday night.

The Greyhounds won 65-49 against the Bulldogs.

Despite the score, Prairie Valley was more competitive against Slidell than it has been in recent year.

After trailing 19-10 in the first quarter, the Bulldogs did enough to cut the lead to one point heading into halftime.

Unfortunately, Slidell’s pace wore them down and the Greyhounds extended the lead in the third quarter and Prairie Valley never could recover.

Konner Ritchie led the team with 14 points and nine rebounds. Tyler Winkler scored 12 points and Isaac Yeargin scored 11 points.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns lost on the road Friday night against Midway.

The Falcons won 56-18 against the young Longhorns team.

Coach Eldon Van Hooser said his team still has a long way to go.

Forestburg is next scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 at Saint Jo.

