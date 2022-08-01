District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson visits Montague County

By BARBARA GREEN

District 13 United States Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo) made a campaign stop in Bowie and Nocona this week answering constituent questions and reporting on Congress.

Jackson visited Bowie on Wednesday and Nocona on Thursday, along with other stops in Denton, Decatur and Wichita Falls. He won the seat in a 2020 election after longtime Congressman Mac Thornberry announced he would not run in 2020.

The congressman touched briefly on the redistricting changes in the 13th district that took away Cooke County, and the southern portions of Wise and Denton Counties. He also answered questions on vaccine mandates, Roe v.Wade and Texas border security.

