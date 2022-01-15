Girls Roundup

Prairie Valley

The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs lost to a tough Midway team at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Falcons won 56-24 as the Lady Bulldogs had trouble keeping up with Midway.

Carmen Gomez led the team with 11 points and three steals. Emily Carpenter was second with seven points while grabbing five rebounds and getting one block.



Forestburg vs Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Lady Bears won a decisive game at Forestburg on Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears won 52-30 against the Lady Horns.

Gold-Burg came into the game with only six active players due to illness and had to end the game playing only four girls. Even so, the Lady Bears did well.

Kelly Contreras led Gold-Burg with 20 points while Shadie Whitaker was right behind her scoring 18 points.

For Forestburg Faith Moore led the team with 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Kylie Willett was second scoring seven points.

Bellevue vs Saint Jo

The Bellevue Lady Eagles beat Saint Jo at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles won 36-25 against the Lady Panthers.

Austin Ford led Bellevue with 19 points while Callie Martin was second with 13 points.

