November 16, 1947 – January 2, 2022

BOWIE – Hilario Patricio Sabado, Jr., 75, died on Jan. 2, 2022. The family has chosen arrangements with cremation with no service scheduled at this time.

Sabado was born Nov. 16, 1947 in Stockton, CA to Hilario and Neomi Sabado. He worked as a general contractor in construction.

He is survived by his children, Jordan Paul Sabado, Marcus Aurilius Sabado, Hilary Patricia Silva and Sara Hopz.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie, TX.