Indians battle past Jackrabbits

The Nocona Indians got their first district win at rival Bowie on Tuesday in a game neither team was looking to lose.

The Indians won 62-54 in a game that has been almost a year in the making.

Both teams return almost all of its starters from last year, as the teams split last years’ games, with the winner each winning on the other’s home floor.

Nocona’s record was 0-2 in district, having lost a close district game to Henrietta before losing to reigning district champ City View before the Tuesday’s game.

The Jackrabbits had just lost to City View the previous game, but before that had decisive district wins against Jacksboro and Henrietta.

Bowie had to play the game without its head coach as Andy Atkins was out sick. His assistant coach and wife Ashley had to take on the role. Nocona was without three bench players.

The game started with the Jackrabbits playing better. The team was moving the ball well, made a couple of 3-pointers and was looking like the best team that night.

The Indians only field goals were two made 3-pointers, but point guard Lyndon Fenoglio was able to get to the free throw line a couple of times in what would turn out to be a trend.

Both teams were dealing with foul issues from the start as each drew four fouls each, but Nocona would lean into how the game was being called better as the game went along.

Bowie led 16-9 after the first quarter.

The Jackrabbits looked like they might start to run away with the game midway through the second quarter. Bowie was spreading the scoring out and built up a double-digit 27-16 lead.

The Indians did a good job of coming back as their defense allowed only one more field goal for the rest of the quarter. Nocona was able to make some more shots around the basket while drawing 10 free throws in the quarter.

The Indians cut the lead to one basket 29-26 heading into halftime.

The Jackrabbits were mostly led by Brody Armstrong in the third quarter. Armstrong scored 10 of his team’s 14 points as they led for most of the quarter.

It was close for most of the quarter until Bowie built a 42-37 lead with two minutes left. Nocona was able to close the quarter on a 7-1 run to take its first lead since early in the first quarter.

The Indians led 44-43 heading into the fourth quarter.

It was back and forth up until midway through the quarter. Bowie was able to get a two basket lead 50-46 midway through the final period.

Nocona was then able to get the lead when Fenoglio made a 3-pointer with 3:48 left to play. From there the Indians would not drop the lead.

Nocona would go on to shoot 11 more free throws until the end of the game, making eight of them to up its lead.

Bowie was able to cut the lead down to one basket a couple of times, but just could not force the turnovers or make enough shots to come back.

The Indians won 62-54.

